Northern Ireland Air Ambulance receives £13,000 donation from family of Glenarm schoolgirl Maggie Black

The Black family handing over their donation to the Air Ambulance in memory of Maggie

A Glenarm family have made a donation of almost £13,000 to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance in tribute to their daughter who died at just five-years-old.

The Black family handed over the massive donation to the lifesaving organisation on Friday, after fundraising for the Air Ambulance in memory of daughter Maggie, who became critically ill at home with stomach pains in December last year and later died.

While the Air Ambulance did not treat Maggie during that time, the Black family wanted to support the work of the charity, who operate in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Maggie’s parents Brian and Sheenagh, alongside their other children Charlie and Eimear, visited the Air Ambulance’s base to present the donation.

During the visit the family extended their thanks to the wider community across Northern Ireland who donated so generously in memory of the schoolgirl and who helped them commemorate Maggie’s life.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “On behalf of the entire team we want to send our condolences to Maggie’s family and friends.

“The support from the local community speaks volumes to how affectionately regarded and truly special Maggie was.

“We also want to sincerely thank everyone who donated in Maggie’s memory and contributed towards this significant total.

“At an average tasking rate of two calls every day, this donation could help four individuals somewhere in Northern Ireland following a serious trauma or medical incident.”

The P2 pupil from St John’s Primary School in Carnlough was affectionately known across the local area and has even inspired a new initiative in the local fire service, with the Maggie’s Call scheme last week being announced by the Health Minister Robin Swann.

There were initially question marks if the scheme would go ahead after Mr Swann confirmed in the Assembly it has been suspended after Northern Ireland’s chief fire officer said he received correspondence from the Fire Brigades Union which “threatened legal action”.

However, the scheme has officially launched in Carnlough, with the family telling the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week they are “positive” a wider rollout of Maggie’s Call will take place across Northern Ireland.

The donation to the NI Air Ambulance will help fund over two days of the HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) which brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.

The charity cherishes connecting with former patients and patient families. If you, or one of your family members, have been treated by the HEMS Crew please get in touch with Air Ambulance NI by calling 028 9262 2677.