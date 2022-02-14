Northern Ireland amber weather warning: Storm Dudley to bring ‘very strong winds’

Gusts of up to 70mph expected in places

An amber weather warning is in place for strong winds from 6pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for strong and disruptive winds later this week as Storm Dudley is set to arrive in Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm on Wednesday and is set to be in place until Thursday evening.

The Met Office have warned the period of very strong winds could cause some disruption to travel and potential damage as a result of fallen trees and localised power cuts.

The warning is in place for northern parts of Co Antrim and Co Londonderry, with all of Scotland and parts of England also covered by the alert.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later on Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

“Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills of Scotland. Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.”