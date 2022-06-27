Northern Ireland Ambulance Service launches body cam pilot scheme in response to attacks on staff

Data provided by the health trusts and NIAS yesterday indicated that almost 4,000 workers were absent due to the virus. Photo: PA

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has launched a pilot for body worn video cameras in response to the increasing number of assaults on staff.

On average in Northern Ireland there are around 13 acts of aggression against ambulance staff per week (2021/22).

The emergency response service has in recent years witnessed increased levels of aggression, violence and harm caused to staff while on duty.

This has been manifested in both physical assaults (e.g. of an extremely violent or sexual nature) and/or non-physical assaults (including verbal assault and personal abuse).

This ongoing issue has serious, long term impacts on the Trust’s ability and capacity to deliver its services.

Mark Cochrane, Asst Director of Operations with NIAS explained: “The unacceptable nature and increasing frequency of assaults on our crews has necessitated us introducing a pilot of body worn cameras in the Belfast area where most attacks take place.

“We would hope that the visibility of the cameras and the warning from staff that the camera may be switched on will act as a deterrent to those who may be prone to engaging in this activity.

"But we must stress that we will not hesitate to use any footage that may help a prosecution of such people.

"It is unfortunate that the actions of a small few have brought us to this point and we are confident that we have the support of the general public in regards to the introduction of such measures to protect our staff.”

After significant consideration and engagement with staff, unions, and partner agencies, NIAS believes in principle that the introduction of Body Worn Video is a proportionate and reasonable proposal to help reduce harm to staff, and to assist in due process investigation and, if necessary, prosecution of offenders.

The pilot has commenced in the Belfast area because that is where 60% of assaults on ambulance staff occur.

Following a review of the pilot, consideration will be given to rolling the initiative out across all stations.