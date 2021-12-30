Northern Ireland Ambulance Service warns of delays due to Covid pressures

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has warned that even the most urgent calls could face delays due to staff shortages as a result of Covid-19.

In a statement on Thursday night the NIAS said it was experiencing “unprecedented pressure due to the number of staff unable to attend work and our ability to respond due to pressures at Emergency Departments resulting in delayed turnaround times for ambulances”.

The NIAS has asked that anyone who can make their own way to Emergency Departments to do so instead of calling 999 in the first instance.

However in life threatening situations 999 should be used immediately.

It said: “NIAS always prioritises calls to ensure that the most clinically urgent calls receive the fastest response with delays for those whose clinical needs are less urgent.

"However, the situation currently is that even the most urgent calls may now face delays.

"We would take this opportunity to apologise to patient sand carers who may endure lengthy delays while we strive to provide as good a service as we can in the circumstances prevailing across the HSC system.”