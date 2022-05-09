Northern Ireland April drier and sunnier than average this year

April this year was drier and sunnier than average with the warmest day falling on the 23rd of the month, Armagh Observatory has said.

It's the fourth April in a row with average or lower-than-average wet weather despite being less sunny than the previous two Aprils in 2021 and 2020.

The temperature that month was also roughly average at 8.9 degrees Celsius, just 1.0 C warmer than the average April temperature over the past 225 years marked at the observatory. The average temperature was only 0.1 C warmer than the most recent 30-year April average at 8.8 C.

The warmest day, however, was 17.3 C on the 23rd followed by 17.0 C on the 22nd. The chilliest day was relatively mild, marking 8.1 C on the 1st of the month. It was followed by 8.8 C on the 8th.

The highest minimum air temperature, which usually corresponds to the warmest night, was a mild 9.6 C and took place both on the evening of the 14th and during early morning on the 17th. The three coldest nights, corresponding to lowest minimum air temperatures, were -2.5 C on the 1st followed by -0.9 C on the 3rd and -0.4 C on the 8th.

The wettest days were the 17th with 8.5 mm of rainfall and the 12th with 7.6 mm. These were followed by an extended dry spell lasting ten days from the 19th to the 28th.