Northern Ireland artist shines new light on the heroes of Belfast Blitz

A Belfast artist is marking the 80th anniversary of the Blitz by producing a collection of works reflecting the untold stories of the event on the city.

Dannielle Simpson (28) who has also created some of Belfast's most well-known street murals, teamed up with geneology website, Ancestry® as part of a project involving 33 artists across the UK.

A total of 80 artworks have been produced which can be viewed online via ancestry.co.uk. Each artwork is based on historical records and true stories from the areas hit hardest by The Blitz.

The anniversary collection is also inspired by the War Artists Advisory Committee from World War Two, and is based on records held at The National Archives.

Dannielle, who originally hails from Australia's Gold Coast but has been living in Belfast for the last couple of years, said it had been an honour to be involved in the project.

The artist, whose mum, Paula is originally from Belfast, said creating her five artworks enabled her to tap into her own family's experience of the Blitz.

"It's really opened by eyes. My mum's from Belfast and my granny still lives there, so that's my connection. Speaking to my granny I know that a number of my family members lived through it," she said.

One of Danielle's works evoking the Belfast blitz

Two of her pieces examine the bravery of the city's citizens, with one bringing to life the story of 15-year-old William Bennett, who rescued three people from a house demolished by a bomb by propping up debris on his back.

In the other, she depicts the bravery shown by Belfast man Bruce Graham.

During an enemy attack on the city, he maintained communications between the Report Centre and Services in action by carrying operational messages on his motorcycle while Luftwaffe bombs were falling around him.

The other three were based on photographs at the time of the German air raids in 1941.

"The pictures were quite impactful but the ones I enjoyed were the records. "Obviously I didn't know what they looked like," explained Dannielle. "From that, I just used my creative vision to rework that and tell the story."

The artist, who produced the well-known street mural, 'Belfast - You are here, what's the craic?' in North Street, said she hoped people will gain a greater understanding of the Blitz, which devastated Belfast and other UK cities.

Russell James, family history expert at Ancestry, echoed her sentiments.

"As we mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Blitz, a time of tragedy but also a time that truly demonstrated the great British spirit we wanted to pay tribute to the original War Artists Advisory Committee," he explained. "By preserving these stories in a new and engaging way, we hope we can shine a light on what our families went through during that time."