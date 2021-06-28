Northern Ireland Assembly members call for police probe into Noah Donohoe 'confession' claim

A number of Northern Ireland Assembly members have called on police to investigate a claim of a "confession" in relation to the disappearance of Noah Donohoe.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was important police consider the claims made in the Sunday World “for the family and for public confidence”.

"I fully accept the coroner has asked for speculation to stop but the PSNI chief constable can assist with a statement around this particular issue,” he tweeted.

"I will be writing to ask that he does so.” He ended his tweet with “#Justice”.

The SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he too would be writing to the chief constable.

"No stone must be left unturned in the search for truth around Noah Donohoe’s death,” he tweeted.

"I fully support the family & do all I can to help.”

And People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll, voiced his concern.

"Questions need urgently answered for the family of Noah and all those demanding answers and justice," he said.

The Sunday World published claims police have been passed details the 14-year-old schoolboy was abducted off the street and murdered.

It’s claimed a prisoner “confessed” to another inmate who then passed the information on to independent investigators for the family who then provided a "detailed" account of his interview to police and the coroner. Both are “assessing the information,” it was claimed.

The Donohoe family and their legal team are taking the matter seriously, it was reported.

Noah Donohoe went missing as he crossed the city on his bike last June to meet up with friends in the Cave Hill area.

He was discovered in a storm drain six days after he went missing. A post-mortem found his cause of death to be drowning.

His family has always said that many questions surround his disappearance and death and have tirelessly campaigned for answers.

The Sunday World said it was aware of the identities of both men involved and that they had a history of petty crime.

It's understood the young male who came forward claimed he had been in his friend's prison cell earlier this year when he "broke down" and "confessed" to attacking Noah.

He told his prison pal he had been in the north Belfast area with another individual on the afternoon of Sunday, June 21 - the day Noah went missing - to carry out a vigilante attack on a sex offender.

While driving close to the Northwood area, he spotted Noah, stopped the car and attacked him, it's claimed.

The inmate was said to have been "extremely distressed" when making the allegations.

The new details come as the Donohoe family and their lawyers continue to sift through bundles of newly disclosed documents, including witness statements, from the PSNI's investigation into Noah's death.

His mother Fiona Donohoe previously described reading the newly released information, which was granted under disclosure from the coroner's court, "as getting closer to answers for Noah".

Asked about the confession claims, in a statement, the PSNI said: “ The disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe is subject to an ongoing Coronial investigation. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is conducting the investigation on the behalf of the Coroner, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.