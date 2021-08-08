Northern Ireland athletes praised as Tokyo 2020 comes to a close

Athletes from Northern Ireland who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been praised by politicians here, as the games came to a close on Sunday.

While the games in Japan saw plenty of disappointment and near-misses for local competitors such as Rhys McClenaghan and Rory McIlroy, there was success in the form of Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh, who secured a bronze award.

It was a very successful games for Team GB, who secured a top four finish with 65 medals across 23 events.

Meanwhile Team Ireland secured two gold medals won by the rowing duo of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, along with Kellie Harrington in boxing. They also scooped another bronze thanks to the rowing quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty.

As the closing ceremony passed the torch to Paris, as they get set to host the 2024 games, politicians in Northern Ireland sent a congratulatory message to all those local athletes who took part.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “Congratulations to Team GB & NI on a fantastic Olympics. You have done our nation proud.”

While Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “Congratulations to #TeamGB on another top four placing in the medals table and to #TeamIreland on another fantastic gold medal on the final day.

“Most of all, congratulations to all Olympians who have taken part and shown such excellence and dedication.”

MLA Robin Newton added: “Well done to NI’s talented athletes who took part in Tokyo.”

Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said all the local athletes had made Northern Ireland “proud”.

"One of the highlights of these Games was the success of Aidan Walsh, bringing home a bronze medal for his success in boxing. Others achieved personal bests, such as Eilish Flanagan in the 3,000 metres Steeplechase race and swimmer Daniel Wiffen,” she said.

"For others the games are the realisation of a dream, having achieved the status of Olympian and competed in the greatest competition in the world.

“These Olympics will be remembered as one of the most unique Games ever and for our local Olympians it will have been an occasion like no other. I would like to recognise their achievements. They have all done us proud.

“I would also like to recognise the efforts of those who provided support to the athletes in the run up to and during the games. Credit must go to all the coaches, clubs, administrators, medical personnel and support staff who are critical to ensuring that those competing were as prepared as they could have been.

"Also let’s not forget all the friends and families cheering their loved ones on back home and who offer invaluable support.

“We have been extremely proud to support each and every one of our Olympians and to share in the highs and lows of the competitions. They will have inspired budding athletes to aim for the best or simply have triggered an interest in many to try out a new sport.

“I hope all those in Tokyo enjoyed the experience. We certainly did as spectators. We can all now look forward to seeing our Paralympians in action in the coming weeks.”