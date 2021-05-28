Northern Ireland athletics meeting back on after wrangle

Hopeful: Phil Healy is one of the athletes taking part in the Irish Milers Club meeting. Credit: Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Irish athletes will be able to claim vital ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at an event in Belfast on Saturday after it regained its European permit.

Athletics Ireland has now agreed to support a permit for the Irish Milers Club meeting at the Mary Peters Track.

A permit was awarded to the event back in December, before being revoked last week by European Athletics over "administrative concerns".

Athletics Ireland said it had not been asked to give the necessary clearance for the event and had only recently become aware it was taking place.

When the initial permit was granted it was signed off by Director of the Belfast meeting Eamonn Christie and the Irish Milers Club's Michael McGovern on Athletics Ireland’s behalf.

“Athletics Ireland only became aware of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet application for a European Athletics permit recently. European Athletics withdrew their permit for this Meet due to administrative concerns,” Athletics Ireland said. However, following criticism it was announced on Thursday that the permit had been restored after significant lobbying from those within the Irish athletics community.

Mr Christie, a well-known local athletics coach, accepted he had been responsible for the mix-up that led to the permit being revoked. “I will certainly hold my hands up on that, call it my inexperience, or my naivety, but I didn’t realise I had to go through the national federation,” he told the Irish Times. “I did eat humble pie, I did apologise, writing them a couple of emails, begging them not to stop the permit."

Mr Christie said he was "ecstatic" and "over the moon" for the athletes taking part. “I know this is the news a lot of the competing athletes wanted to hear, and I’d like to thank Athletics Ireland, and Northern Ireland Athletics and UK Athletics, for their assistance," he said. In a joint statement Athletics NI and Athletics Ireland said they had worked together with their UK counterpart to resolve the matter.

"Athletics Ireland and Athletics Northern Ireland have worked together behind the scenes to jointly support our athletes to facilitate the issue of a European Athletics Permit with Category D ranking points for the Belfast Irish Milers meeting at the Mary Peters Track this Saturday," the statement read.

"Our commitment to the athletes in both the North and South of Ireland, their health, safety and status has always been the central theme throughout the management of this matter, and we are grateful for the support of UK Athletics in working collaboratively with us in ensuring that this meet could proceed with a European Athletics Area Permit.

"We wish the athletes and officials a safe, enjoyable meet this weekend and look forward to some excellent performances."

Irish Olympic hopefuls set to take part in the event include Mark English, Phil Healy, Paul Robinson, Cian McPhillips and Michelle Finn who will now be available to qualify for ranking points ahead of July’s event.

Around 286 athletes are set to gather for events ranging from the 100m to the 5,000m.