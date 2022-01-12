Northern Ireland Bank Holidays 2022 – the dates to look for in the year ahead

Scroll down for the key dates for your diary

Crowds gather at Helen’s Bay beach to enjoy the Bank Holiday Monday weather last year. Credit: Presseye

With Christmas over and the New Year celebrations now fading away, there’s no better time to start planning ahead on those all-important Bank Holidays coming up in 2022.

Of course, this year also marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day Bank Holiday period in June marking one of the highlights of the celebration across the UK.

There are also the usual days to look forward to a day off work or school – including St Patrick’s Day and the Twelfth Bank Holiday in July.

2022 Bank Holiday dates:

The first Bank Holiday of 2022 is of course St Patrick’s Day on March 17, when it’s likely there will be widespread celebrations across Northern Ireland given the pandemic curtailed the event significantly the previous two years.

April marks the Easter holiday this year, with Good Friday falling on April 15 and Easter Monday on April 18.

It’s not too long until the next chance for a break, with the Early May Bank Holiday falling on May 2.

This is followed by the Spring Bank Holiday on June 2 – usually just the single day, this holiday will now make up part of a four-day period off to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with June 3 also a Bank Holiday this year.

Of course July 12 marks the traditional Twelfth Orange Order celebrations across Northern Ireland and will see thousands of bands taking part in the festivities.

There’s another Bank Holiday to look forward to in the summer, with one on August 29.