Northern Ireland Bank Holidays 2022 – the dates to look for in the year ahead
Christopher Leebody
With Christmas over and the New Year celebrations now fading away, there’s no better time to start planning ahead on those all-important Bank Holidays coming up in 2022.
Of course, this year also marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day Bank Holiday period in June marking one of the highlights of the celebration across the UK.
There are also the usual days to look forward to a day off work or school – including St Patrick’s Day and the Twelfth Bank Holiday in July.