Northern Ireland born National Trust chief slams Liz Truss for ‘demonising’ conservationists and threatens to mobilise 5.7m campaigning members

The Co Antrim born head of the National Trust has claimed the Prime Minister is “demonising” conservationists after Liz Truss threatened to scrap environmental red-tape.

Hilary McGrady – who was born in Lisburn and was formerly the regional director of the National Trust in Northern Ireland – said her members were “outraged and worried” about the direction of Ms Truss’s government.

In her warning over plans to lift the fracking moratorium and review hundreds of environmental regulations passed over from the EU, Ms McGrady threatened to mobilise the organisation’s 5.7 million members as part of a mass campaign to challenge what she called an “attack on nature”.

“We are facing one of the biggest threats to nature in my lifetime,” the 56-year-old told The Sunday Times.

“It potentially means we will be turning some of our most precious green spaces grey.

“To try to demonise us as being anti-growth is just unfair and untrue.

“We’re a reasonable organisation. We want to work with governments, but it is notable that we have largely been sidelined. I am calling for reassurance in detail as to what they really mean they’re going to do.

“We’ve got 5.7 million members, many of whom are loyal Conservative voters.

“Many of them are writing to me on a daily basis saying: ‘We want to do more here’.

“They’re very willing to get in behind and support a bigger campaign. I have held back from doing that at the minute. But I am prepared to.”

The challenge to the Prime Minister comes after Ms Truss told the Conservative Party conference that hundreds of inherited EU laws are set to be either reviewed or ditched as part of a plan for building growth across the UK.

Some 570 of these laws cover a raft of environmental regulations — including water standards, air pollution thresholds, and protections for rare species and vulnerable habitats.

There are also proposals for 38 investment zones – areas in England where the Government will loosen planning rules in order to release more land for commercial and housing developments.

The RSPB, Woodland Trust, Wildlife Trusts and CPRE have all expressed concerns alongside the National Trust.

“All EU-inspired red tape will be history,” Ms Truss told her conference on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also described environmental groups as being part of an “anti-growth coalition” seeking “more regulation and more meddling”.

Hitting back, Ms McGrady added: “We’re here to promote the permanent preservation of places of historic interest and natural beauty. And we are here for the nation. That’s our charitable purpose.”

A UK government spokesperson told The Sunday Times: “Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right. We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand in hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.

“We are not scrapping farming reforms. We are committed to environmental land-management schemes that will support our farmers to produce high-quality food and enhance our natural environment.

“We want every corner of our country to prosper, too. Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment, so by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen.”