Northern Ireland braced for ‘heavy and blustery’ snow from 5pm

Northern Ireland is braced for “heavy and blustery” snow showers and lightning, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters issued the yellow alert for the province but have since updated the warning with the worst of the weather now set to hit from 5pm on Wednesday and last until around 8pm on Thursday.

They said temperatures are set to drop after a band of rain, with snow showers then arriving and a warning some snow could build up even in lower areas.

There is a warning from the Met Office of “blizzard conditions” and lightning is also expected.

With the warning coming into force from rush-hour, commuters travelling have been warned to take particular care in the difficult conditions with very gusty winds also affecting some places.

Road conditions are likely to be affected with cancellations and changes to journey times expected across road, rail, air and ferry services.

They said there is a chance power cuts may also occur, while some rural communities could become cut off as a result of the conditions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, 1 to 3 cm, and in places 3 to 7 cm of snow is likely to build up even at low levels, whereas on higher ground some places could see 10 to 20 cm building up by Thursday morning.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible, and a chance of 65 mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground. There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, including some places outside of the warning area.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300 m.”

The Met Office said the areas affected include Counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry, Tyrone.