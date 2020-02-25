Northern Ireland braced for more snow and ice after weather forces nearly 30 schools to close their doors

Sofia McAuley (6) and her brother Finbar (4) from Ballycastle in a snowdrop patch during a walk in the Glenshesk countryside

Snow-covered fields around Mid-Ulster and the Glenshane Pass

The second weather warning in as many days came into force last night and into today, with ice forecast across Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, the first day back for pupils after half term saw many schools shut their doors after heavy snow overnight.

Almost 30 schools in Tyrone, Co Down, Co Antrim and Co Londonderry closed for the day.

Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh was forced to close because of flooding.

Lying snow slowed down the morning commute with some roads closed because of flooding or fallen trees.

There was also disruption to the public transport network.

As well as gritting, snow ploughs were out on some roads, with some resources in the north west diverted to keep the Glenshane Pass open.

However, the harsh conditions haven't prevented snowdrops peeping through in Co Antrim, where the spring flowers were seen in Glenshesk.

And today could see similar problems after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 8pm last night until 10am today.

Forecasters warn of travel disruption and hazardous conditions.

Today will be a cold day with a mixture of bright spells and wintry showers, these giving further snow over the hills.

There will be brisk westerly winds and a maximum temperature of 6C.

The rest of the week will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these heavy and wintry at times.

It will remain cold with overnight frosts and a risk of ice.

The white stuff was also spotted yesterday across Scotland, as well as in parts of Cumbria, Northumberland and Yorkshire in England.

In Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, cars were pictured slowly making their way through the wintry conditions.

Elsewhere, on social media, people were sharing pictures of snow covering cars and gardens as far south as Leeds.

As well as the chill, flood waters were still causing risks across the country.

Yesterday morning, one severe threat-to-life flood warning was in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, alongside more than 90 other flood warnings and 182 less-serious flood alerts across England and Wales.

The warnings and alerts stretched from St Ives in south west Cornwall to Carlisle near the Scottish border.

Over the weekend, an Environment Agency spokesman said ongoing flooding is possible for parts of the West Midlands, along the Severn and Wye, and also in parts of the north of England, including in the lower River Aire in Yorkshire.