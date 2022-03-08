Northern Ireland braced for strong winds as Met Eireann issue gale warning for island

Northern Ireland is braced for some strong winds over the next few days as the Irish meteorological service has issued a yellow warning for the island.

Met Eireann issued their warning for wind and rain across the island of Ireland, forecasting near gale force winds and a band of heavy rain until the afternoon.

Another gale warning has been issued from the evening until Wednesday night has been issued across the coasts around the island, including Northern Ireland coastal areas.

The UK Met Office are yet to issue any warnings, however forecasters said Northern Ireland is expected to see rain increasingly spreading northeast during Tuesday afternoon.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be a dry and fairly bright morning with some sunny intervals, then cloud thickening to bring outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain in the afternoon.

“It turns brighter later but with strong southeasterly winds and gales around Irish Sea and North Channel coasts. These will ease later with a maximum temperature of around 9 C.

“Overnight the showers will begin dying out. Eastern counties will be dry overnight, but occasional rain will return to the west. The province will see strengthening southerly winds.

“On Wednesday, rain over western counties will extend to the east, with some heavy outbreaks at times. It will be mild with strong to gale force southerly winds. It then turns colder and clearer in the evening with a maximum temperature during the day of 9 C.”