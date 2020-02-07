Northern Ireland braced for wild weekend of wind and rain with snow next week as Met Office ups weather warnings

The Met Office is warning of potential flooding in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland weather for the weekend and start of next week looks to a wild one with the Met Office having three warnings in place.

A wind and rain warning is in place from noon on Saturday. While the wind warning expires at midnight, the rain warning goes on until noon on Sunday.

Snow and wind warnings then come into force on Monday lasting until Tuesday lunchtime. However that only applies to northern parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office is also warning of potential flooding, travel disruption, power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.

For the beginning of the week motorists have been advised to expect delays and disruption.

"Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday," said a spokesman.

Snow showers will mainly be over high ground, ncluding slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies."

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves," the statement added.

"There could also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.," he said.

The snow will arrive in the wake of Storm Ciara, which is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph from Saturday night through to Sunday, with a high tide increasing the risk of large waves.

Heavy rain is expected overnight from Saturday and during the day on Sunday, with further disruption possible from fallen trees and power cuts.

Friday will see "a slowly deteriorating picture" across Northern Ireland, with higher winds and an increased chance of rain.