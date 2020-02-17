Northern Ireland bridge to Scotland: Victorian architect's blueprints unearthed

The first blueprints for a bridge to Scotland, which were drawn up some 130 years ago, have been revealed as the Prime Minister seeks to make the prospect a reality.

Boris Johnson's £20bn bridge scheme appears to be a modern-day adaptation of that devised by Victorian naval architect James Maxton in 1890.

While the current favoured route would connect Larne to Portpatrick, the 19th century plans featured a 22-mile route from Donaghadee in Co Down.

Presented in a lecture to Belfast's Natural History and Philosophical Society some 130 years ago, Maxton's route incorporated a bridge, a viaduct and a tunnel designed to carry trains propelled by electricity or compressed air.

The underwater structure would sit at a depth of 60ft and be held in place by a series of anchors.

Maxton estimated his "submerged bridge" would cost the taxpayer around £5.25m, while current estimates stand at around £20bn.

The architect is known as one of Britain's most prominent naval draughtsmen.

His bridge and tunnel scheme was cited over 60 years later in a 1956 parliamentary debate on the possibility of linking Scotland to Ulster, as reported in the Mail on Sunday.

Controversy over the so-called "fantasy bridge" was reignited in recent weeks after it emerged that the Prime Minister is awaiting the findings of a study assessing the feasibility of the modern-day bridge and tunnel project.

Government officials were tasked to look into the costs and risks just days after Mr Johnson became the Conservative leader, as he moves to shore up the Union by connecting the two devolved regions.

The structure would encompass a stretch of tunnel to navigate the offshore dump site of Beaufort's Dyke, where munitions were disposed of in the wake of the Second World War.

Mr Johnson's apparent willingness to take on the challenge has sparked anger among devolved ministers, with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon joining her Scottish counterpart Michael Matheson to slam the proposal.

The pair wrote to Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to express their disappointment that they were not consulted on the plans, and each claimed the £20bn should be invested in local infrastructure projects.

Not everyone agrees that the 'Boris bridge' proposals are pie in the sky, however.

One architect claims the structure may even lead to a chain of three floating bridges, using the Isle of Arran as a "stepping stone" to link Northern Ireland directly to Glasgow.

As well as a tunnel submerged 20 metres below the Irish Sea, a 12-mile route between Torr Head in Co Antrim and the Mull of Kintyre would be a viable option, Alan Dunlop has claimed.

The architect first proposed the bridge plan two years ago at an estimated cost of £20-24bn based on a study of previous structures, The Times newspaper reported.