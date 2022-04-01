Northern Ireland bus network risks ‘complete shutdown’ as Translink workers vote for strike action, union warns

Bus drivers and other Translink staff could potentially be set to strike over pay levels after two unions voted to take industrial action.

Unite the Union and GMB members at the public transport operator balloted their members on the matter, with Translink offering a 3% pay rise, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

Unite said any action taken by their workers could potentially “paralyse all bus services across Northern Ireland” and urged Translink to enter into “meaningful talks”.

Translink told the Belfast Telegraph they were “disappointed” over the vote on industrial action and described their pay offer as “fair and reasonable”.

The pay dispute affects drivers, cleaners and shunters, who are responsible for the parking and moving of buses.

The ballot on the decision closed at noon on Friday according to Unite, who referenced rising inflation at 8.2% as a reason for the pay increase request.

They warned of pending industrial action “without an imminent breakthrough in the dispute”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Translink workers are fed up with being taken for granted. This company needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.

“Our members working on the buses at Translink will have the union’s total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved.”

Regional Secretary Davy Thompson added: “Any action taken will inevitably cause severe disruption to bus services across Northern Ireland, but my members cannot accept seeing their standards of living collapse.

“Translink needs to realise the error of its ways, table an improved offer and return to the negotiating table.”

GMB revealed 82% of their members balloted backed strike action as a result of the pay dispute.

Peter Macklin from GMB said: “GMB members feel aggrieved and disrespected – this overwhelming result makes that crystal clear.

“Translink have failed to recognise what workers went through during the pandemic.

“They kept transport running so other essential workers could get to and from workplaces to perform vital roles.

“Our members were proud to carry out their duty in delivering the service, which potentially put themselves and their families lives at risk.

"When we clapped every Thursday night, we said the essential workers would not be forgotten or left behind

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

A Translink spokesperson told this newspaper: “We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions have voted to take industrial action.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a pay offer, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.

“We remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.”