Northern Ireland bus workers’ week-long strike back on after union rejects Translink pay offer

Translink workers will continue with a planned one-week strike from May 17-23 after staff rejected a revised pay offer from the firm on Monday.

Trade unions had submitted a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with inflation of 9% in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company,” said Peter Macklin, GMB Union’s regional organiser.

"They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

Drivers had voted last month to strike over a pay offer from the public transport provider with the action potentially set to see all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services withdrawn for one week from April 25.

A statement from the GMB union at the time said the strike had been suspended, with Translink saying they welcome the “positive step”.

"GMB and Unite, who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company, have deferral industrial strike action due on Monday [25 April] after negotiations led to a new pay offer from employers,” the statement read

“Workers will now vote on the revised offer, with the ballot commencing next week.”

GMB confirmed it would “make public the results of that process as they become known”.

According to the unions, Translink offered a 3% pay rise during initial talks, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

GMB said 82% of its members originally backed strike action, with unions submitting a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions, by a relatively slim margin, have voted to take unprecedented industrial action from Tuesday 17th May to 23rd May.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.

“At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action. However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.

“We would welcome the opportunity to engage with unions to cover school duties, so that the wellbeing of schoolchildren can remain a priority, particularly as many enter the exam period.

“All train services will continue to operate as normal.

“We will communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on our website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains.

“Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”