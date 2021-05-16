Northern Ireland businesswoman secretly hosts Patrick Dempsey on North Coast visit 

Northern Ireland businesswoman Olivia Burns has revealed she secretly hosted Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey for two weeks while he visited the North Coast.

The Olivia’s Haven creator, who is based in Coleraine, Co Londonderry said it was “surreal” going to work on her candle brand and seeing “Dr McDreamy” every day.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor has made headlines as he shares his adventures around the island on social media.

Mr Dempsey is in Ireland to shoot the sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted, which will be filmed in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow until August.

He is one of several A-Listers to visit Northern Ireland in recent times after Kerry Washington was spotted in the area during a break from filming for a separate film.

Ms Burns wrote on Instagram: “The secret is out! We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last 2 weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted.

“It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy everyday. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside and of course Olivia’s Haven (his favourite scent is our smoky Irish Fireside),” she said.

Mr Dempsey has even shared a photo of himself with Ms Burns’ donkey Neddy.

She added, “P.S. Patrick wants us to set up an Instagram page just for Neddy - what do we think?

“We are sad to see him go today but loved having him to stay and wish Patrick lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!”