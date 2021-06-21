Northern Ireland canon has high hopes for his ‘Slemish Everest’ climb

Cleric to scale mountain seven times a day for a week to raise money for Nepal charities

A NORTHERN Ireland cleric has begun an ‘Everest Expedition’ for a third time — while managing to stay close to home.

Rather than attempting to conquer the world’s tallest mountain, Canon Stuart Lloyd will instead scale Slemish a staggering 50 times.

It’s a feat the former Church of Ireland rector has already accomplished twice before.

And he’s hopeful he can complete the quest once again — from June 19 until 26 — to raise money for charity.

The gruelling challenge, which he started on Saturday, is to climb the Co Antrim mountain near Broughshane seven times each day.

There’ll be an extra ascent on the last day, bringing the Ballymena man to 30,000 feet, a little higher than the Himalayan peak’s 29,031.69 feet.

The ‘Everest via Slemish’ project is being carried out to raise awareness and support for various mission organisations in Nepal.

Canon Lloyd, who has visited Nepal many times with his wife Jane, has a special affinity with the South Asian country, particularly as his niece and her husband have been serving there for over 25 years.

“We are hoping to support two charitable bodies,” he said.

“The first is Church Mission Society Ireland (CMSI) and their involvement in Nepal and the second is a Nepali NGO called Koshish.”

Canon Lloyd said the charities being supported are currently dealing with the challenges of Covid.

“Like India, Nepal has been hit by a second wave, and for a time hospitals were overwhelmed and real hardships were being faced by so many,” he said. “Nepal is very dependent on India and had hoped to get its vaccines from that source. This has been cut off and now they are struggling to find other sources.”

He added: “The needs of those for whom CMSI and Koshish has been catering have thus increased greatly and any support will be greatly appreciated.”

CMSI supports three areas of mission in Nepal. One is outreach by the church in Kathmandu which offers a ‘friend’s service’ to those who are referred to the city for health care from rural areas.

The Christian NGO, the Human Development Community Service, oversees an international school, runs a school for children with mental and physical disabilities and provides all wellbeing information.

The third is nutrition promotion, in which Stuart’s niece Deirdre Zimmerman is involved. Deirdre and her team provide training for locals to facilitate nutrition workshops.

Meanwhile, Koshish, the second charity, is spearheading mental health care work. Many suffering from mental health issues are locked away or thrown out of homes because of lack of understanding. Koshish runs a refuge home for them.

The project is being sponsored by St Patrick’s Church, Ballymena, where Canon Lloyd was rector for many years. St Patrick’s Church, Broughshane and St Patrick’s, Coleraine, are also sponsors.

Donations can be made through the three churches or online by googling Just Giving — St Patrick’s Church Broughshane. They can also be sent to Canon Lloyd at 123 Knockan Road, Broughshane BT43 7JA