Northern Ireland Centenary events revealed with Boris Johnson vowing ‘incredible’ youngsters the focus

Thumbs up: Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle during his visit to Northern Ireland last August when he announced the Centenary Forum

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Northern Ireland’s “incredible” young people of the future will be at the heart of the region’s centenary events.

The UK Government has unveiled an extensive programme of activities to mark the milestone, branded ‘Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100’.

Plans for 2021 will include an ambitious programme for young people, tree-planting projects, academic and historic events and an international church service for all denominations.

The initiatives reflect the UK Government’s commitment under the New Decade New Approach deal which restored the Executive last year, to showcase the region more widely.

Mr Johnson said the centenary programme will reflect on the past and on the people and developments that make Northern Ireland the great place it is today.

He added: “The activities will pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to support Northern Ireland throughout the pandemic, and will champion the incredible young people in Northern Ireland who offer so much to the shared success of our United Kingdom.”

Belfast City Council will host an event at the City Hall marking the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament in the building on June 22 1921, by King George V.

A ‘Centenary Rose’, representing reflection and hope, will be produced in Northern Ireland and planted in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle, with one being presented to the Queen for her own garden.

London will host a Northern Ireland 2021 Business Showcase where local companies will promote their products, services and expertise .

In addition, £1m has been awarded to 39 community projects to research and demonstrate what 100 years of Northern Ireland has meant to them and their community.

The Northern Ireland Centenary Forum, announced by Mr Johnson during his visit here last August, was tasked to explore ways to mark the centenary in a spirit of mutual respect, inclusiveness and reconciliation.

However, neither Sinn Fein or the SDLP took part in the Forum.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s junior minister at Stormont Declan Kearney says the centenary should be marked by the inauguration of a National Reconciliation Day, acknowledging the suffering everyone has experienced during the previous 100 years.

Writing in An Phoblacht, the South Antrim MLA called for a “transformative initiative of common acknowledgement by all sides that recognises the hurt and injustices caused by, and to each other”.

He added: “The centenary of partition should be recast to create a new context, which will allow each of us to look towards the future with confidence.”