Northern Ireland centre for Ukrainian refugees to be set up in Belfast

A young girl from Ukraine kisses her dog as she waits with her mother for a bus to refuge accommodation after they crossed the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. Picture by Victoria Jones

Ukrainian orphans during a stopover in Warsaw en route to the UK. The Dnipro Kids charity is helping nearly 50 young children and teenagers get refuge in Britain until Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine is over. Photo:Pawel Kuczynski

A “substantive” regional welcome centre is to be established in Belfast to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Northern Ireland, Mid Ulster District Council’s Chief Executive has confirmed.

Speaking at Council’s monthly meeting on Thursday, March 24, in response to a question from Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, the council chief confirmed plans have changed from February when it was initially thought welcome centres would be established across the country.

Taking the opportunity to commend the efforts of Mid Ulster’s citizens in their response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cllr Cuthbertson told the chamber he was aware of a church that was willing to provide its premises as a welcome centre in Mid Ulster if required.

A young girl from Ukraine kisses her dog as she waits with her mother for a bus to refuge accommodation after they crossed the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. Picture by Victoria Jones

“Sadly it is over a month now since the war started in Ukraine.,” said the DUP representative.

“We are all touched by what we saw on our television screens and I want to again commend the outstanding efforts of local people to assist the refugees.

“I was approached this week by a local church who told me they understood there were to be welcome centres set up throughout Northern Ireland. Initially I replied telling them it was my understanding Council would be the first port of call on these matters but perhaps we could get an update on that.

“If not, I want to let officers know this church in Dungannon has offered its premises so I can provide the details after the meeting but it would be good to hear what the latest is in relation to the local authority’s role.”

In response, Council’s Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh told the chamber the council is regularly meeting to discuss plans with the Department for Communities and confirmed the current preferred option is to establish a regional welcome centre in Belfast.

“Our team are meeting on a weekly basis with the Department for Communities in Belfast in relation to the Northern Ireland wide management and reception of refugees in relation to our response,” said Mr McCreesh.

“Initially there was a desire for welcome centres across all council areas but at the moment, the focus is on getting a substantive regional one established in Belfast.

“Our team are engaging with the department as to what a welcome centre will look like and what support and advice services are required. No decisions have been made locally at this point.”

He also confirmed discussions are ongoing with Barnardos, Extern and the Housing Association.

“We are also working with Extern and Barnardos. Barnardos in particular have been tasked with taking a key role in this so everybody else is responding in a coordinated manner,” he said.

“Obviously accommodation and housing will be a critical part of this and to that end we are also working with the Housing Executive.

“I am confident we are where we need to be and based on that I will get a more succinct update to members over the course of the next few days.”