Northern Ireland chapter of L'Arche condemns founder as report finds he abused six women

The Northern Ireland branch of an organisation that supports people with disabilities has severely criticised its late founder after a report found he sexually abused six women.

A woman made allegations about L'Arche founder Jean Vanier shortly before he died aged 90 in May last year.

L'Arche subsequently initiated an independent inquiry into the Catholic theologian, conducted by the UK-based company GCPS Consulting.

A report released by the organisation on Saturday revealed it had received "credible and consistent testimonies" into Vanier's conduct from six adult women without disabilities between 1970 and 2005.

It is believed the abuse took place over a number of decades in France.

The report stated that Vanier had initiated relationships with the women which were found to be "manipulative and emotionally abusive".

It added that the abuse had "a significant negative impact on their personal lives and subsequent relationships".

"These women reported similar facts associated with highly unusual spiritual or mystical explanations used to justify these behaviours", the report said.

Sexual relations were instigated by Vanier, usually under the pretext of giving spiritual guidance.

Following the release of the critical report, the Northern Ireland branch of L'Arche issued a statement.

In it the organisation described being "shocked" by the findings of the inquiry, adding that it "unreservedly condemns these actions".

"They are also incompatible with the basic rules of respect and integrity of persons and contrary to the fundamental principles on which L'Arche is based," the statement continued.

"This in no way reflects the ethos or operations, current or historical, of L'Arche in Ireland/ Northern Ireland or in any part of L'Arche International.

"Our utmost priority is the safety and welfare of all our community members and we will support them through this news.

"L'Arche has undertaken a thorough review of (its) well- established and recognised safeguarding policies and procedures across Ireland/Northern Ireland.

"We want to pay tribute to the women who gave us their testimony.

"Our thoughts very much remain with them.

"This inquiry is being taken with the utmost seriousness by our international organisation to better understand its history and improve all safeguarding procedures and policies."

The report highlighted Vanier's links to who was described as his "spiritual father", Father Thomas Philippe, who was banned by the Catholic church in the 1950s after a number of women made similar allegations.

The inquiry found that Vanier was part of a small group "which subscribed to and participated in some of Father Thomas Philippe's deviant sexual practices".

It also concluded that he had been aware of inappropriate sexual behaviour by Fr Philippe over the decades.

L'Arche gained access to the archives relating to Vanier's time with Fr Philippe as part of the investigation.

Charity has 154 bases in 38 countries

L'Arche was founded in 1964 by Canadian Jean Vanier.

It was established in France to support people with learning disabilities, who at the time were being institutionalised.

In 1968 the first L'Arche community in Canada opened with the intention of setting up bespoke communities for adults with learning disabilities to live among each other.

The organisation has grown to include over 154 communities across 38 countries around the world.

They provide housing, supported living and access to employment for over 3,500 people who use their services.

Eleven of these communities have been established in the UK, including one in Northern Ireland, based in south Belfast.

That branch houses 14 adults with a learning disability and employs around 50 full-time and part-time staff.