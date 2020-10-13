Northern Ireland charity Special Olympics facing £700,000 Covid shortfall

A major fund raising drive by Special Olympics Ireland was called off in an unprecedented shutdown of the group’s activities.

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known charities for disabled athletes is facing a near-£700,000 budget hole due to pandemic restrictions.

A major fundraising drive by Special Olympics Ireland was called off in an unprecedented shutdown of the group’s activities amid the spread of coronavirus.

It supports more than 1,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability across Northern Ireland.

Shaun Cassidy, regional director for Ulster, said: “Since 2007 it is certainly the greatest challenge en masse.

“Usually they come along individually, and that is dealt with by an individual or group of people.”

He joined the organisation in 2007.

Mr Cassidy said it was the first time in the organisation’s history where it has had to close its special needs programme and move everything online.

From March the group shifted staff to homeworking and switched athletes from club programmes to virtual sessions.

Mr Cassidy said: “It has brought a number of personal challenges for individuals and their families.

“It has been the biggest challenge that we have had to face.”

He said people with learning disabilities were more prone to adopting a sedentary lifestyle if they did not have a face-to-face connection with others and encouragement from clubs, coaches and volunteers.

“If they do not get that from their family at home, they get into the routine of sitting at home.”

Special Olympics Ireland has 1,811 registered athletes participating in 15 sports across 59 affiliated clubs and groups in Northern Ireland.

The sports include athletics, football and swimming.

Some participants can become overweight quickly due to their conditions.

Others can suffer stress if they can not predict with certainty what is going to happen and that is why the routine of training is important.

Mr Cassidy added: “It all helps to provide a sense of structure and belonging to the individual and this (restriction) can be and has been a challenge for many people.”

Special Olympics Ireland is asking the public to help raise £60,000 in vital funding for its athletes across the island of Ireland.

Due to the pandemic, the organisation had to cancel its face-to-face cash Collection Day which takes place in April each year.

The Can’t Stop Now appeal focuses on digital and text donations, and the organisation is also encouraging people to organise a virtual fundraiser.

Luke Weadock, aged six, from Bangor in Co Down, has a learning disability.

His mother Donna Weadock said: “Special Olympics Ireland has been such a lifeline for us.

“Luke has loved every minute of it and has made so many new friends, it’s incredible to see.

“It’s amazing going into Special Olympics and seeing children of all different needs – the brilliant thing is that their disability goes as soon as they walk in the door and the focus is on their ability, and not their disability.”

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell said the impact of Covid-19 had been significant.

He added: “It’s so important that we get the public on board to raise much-needed funds for these inspirational children and adults, for whom sports clubs are a social and health lifeline.”