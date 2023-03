The PSNI’s Det Supt Gary Reid is part of a team investigating a wave of recently emerged reports of historic child sex abuse

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has so far passed 18 files relating to allegations of historical child sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh to the Public Protection Service (PPS), The Sunday Independent can reveal.