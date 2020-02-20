Northern Ireland child sexual exploitation warning as 700 referred to charity service in decade

Nearly 700 children in Northern Ireland have been referred to Barnardo’s Child Sexual Exploitation Service in the last decade, new figures reveal. File image posed by model

Nearly 700 children in Northern Ireland have been referred to Barnardo's Child Sexual Exploitation Service in the last decade, new figures reveal.

It comes as the charity launches a new campaign to highlight how prevalent child sexual exploitation (CSE) is in society.

Michele Janes, head of Barnardo's NI, said: "Over the last 10 years, we have received 697 referrals for children aged 10 to 18 who have been sexually exploited."

As part of their campaign to highlight the different forms CSE can take, a new TV advert has been released by the charity today to raise awareness of children slipping through the cracks.