Northern Ireland children’s play manufacturer goes into administration

One of the largest manufactures of children’s play equipment in Northern Ireland has gone into administration.

It has emerged 21 jobs are at risk at Co Down based NI Retailers Ltd, trading as NI Climbing Frames.

The family-run company has appointed Michael Drumm of CavanaghKelly to oversee the process.

Founder and owner Herman Manso expressed regret and sadness at the situation blaming insurmountable financial challenges caused by supply chain issues, escalating costs and the current economic climate.

“We set up this business in 2007 and throughout the 15 year history of the company we have never faced the economic challenges and difficulties that are with us today,” he said.

“It is with deep regret that we have to make this decision.”

Mr Manso said workers were informed on Friday that all operations including production has been temporarily suspended.

“ I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our dedicated skilled and talented staff, many of whom have been with the company since its foundation,” he said.

“We recognise the terrible blow this has on all the families who depend on the company for employment.

“Despite our very best and unstinting efforts we find ourselves in this position.”

A review is now underway to assess options available to the company with customers and suppliers due to be updated within the next week.