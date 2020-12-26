Northern Ireland Christmas swims 2020: Brave souls make a splash as they take festive dip in the sea

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Ffiona Boyd and Helen Armstrong join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Nicole Lowans and Rebekah Baillie join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Nicole Lowans and Rebekah Baillie join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Anna Lockhart and Cathy Hart join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Patrick McIlwee joins members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Catriona Bannon and Angela McCoy join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Ffiona Boyd and Helen Armstrong join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Anna Lockhart and Cathy Hart join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Catriona Bannon and Angela McCoy join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Caitlin Buck and Amy Ross join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Members of the public pictured during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Nicole Lowans and Rebekah Baillie join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Patrick McIlwee joins members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - 25th December 2020 - Nicole Lowans and Rebekah Baillie join members of the public during an early morning swim on Christmas morning at Helen's Bay during an annual tradition in the County Down village. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

For most people Christmas morning involves relaxing in front of the tree, opening presents and enjoying a mince pie.

But a group of intrepid swimmers opted to start the big day with a festive dip.

It was 8C as they entered the sea for a bracing swim in Co Down yesterday.

Festive jumpers were peeled off but reindeer and Santa hats remained on as members of a local club walked down the slipway and into the Irish Sea with barely a flinch.

A pale winter sun and the whitewashed Donaghadee lighthouse provided the backdrop.

Kathleen Monteverde said it was an exhilarating experience, adding: "It is something I always admired other people doing and never thought I could do it.

"I started in February and aiming to go the whole year for the first time."

She began sea swimming using a wet suit and that morphed into "skin swimming".

"It definitely wakes you up and gets you ready for the day because Christmas can be very stressful - it is so busy," she added.

"It is great, you just get grounded and ready for the day."

She said it was also a mindful experience: "You feel the cold going up every part of you and you just enjoy it.

"It is really stimulating but it is about the company as well and having new friends."

Numbers had been expected to be limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing infection rates and pressure on health services.

But even with a strict lockdown looming, there was still a cheery atmosphere at the harbour, with one woman dancing in the waves.

Jill McClements said her mother was 86 and had been swimming for 80 years in Newcastle, Co Down, extolling the benefits in friendship and how good it left her feeling.

She added: "This is the first year I am swimming through the winter and I think she is really delighted.

"In fact, I think I am the favourite daughter at the moment."

At Portrush, meanwhile, thrill-seekers headed to the beach for a spot of surfing, riding the waves as they came crashing in to the shore.

People also hit the seaside in other parts of the UK.

At Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, hardy swimmers, some wearing antlers and Santa hats, were seen dashing into the water to splash around despite air temperatures being 2°C. Even a dog joined in with the fun after chasing its owner into the water.

The chilly temperatures followed early morning snowfall in parts of the UK, with the Met Office declaring it a White Christmas. Reports of snow had come in from Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk as of 5am on Christmas morning.

But the arrival of Storm Bella today will bring downpours and winds of up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.