Northern Ireland churches are not welcoming, say half of survey respondents

But report shows most believe faith aids mental health

More than half of people questioned for a report on mental health have claimed that the churches in Northern Ireland are not places of genuine welcome.

Nearly 80% believe that the churches and faith communities hold views that limit their ability to help those struggling with mental health and wellbeing.

However, all respondents felt that the churches did have an important role to play in promoting good mental health.

Dr Andrew Cunning, director of the Christian organisation Left Side Up which produced its “Call to Action” report, said: "Our publication is designed to challenge the church while equipping and supporting it to do even better in the areas of mental health and wellbeing. In it we spent time in looking at the Bible, the issue of welcome, toxic theologies and alternative spiritual practices.”

Almost 150 people across Northern Ireland were surveyed, including Presbyterians, Anglicans, Baptists, Methodists, Catholics and members of the Vineyard Church.

Three-quarters of these were women, 32% are leaders in the churches and faith communities, 86% are heterosexual and 13% are LGBT. Ages range from 18 to 65.

Some 55% said they have been diagnosed with a mental health issue and 33% believe that they have an undiagnosed mental health issue or illness.

Meanwhile, 78% believe mental health is connected to faith, while 49% have questioned their faith because of mental ill-health.

Also in the survey, 85% of people believed that the churches need to encourage open conversation about mental health and wellbeing.

Some individuals believe that the churches have made a positive contribution. One said: “There are many within the church community who are kind, generous and good listeners.”

Another said: "People in my church community care for each other and try to support each other’s wellbeing.”

Overall, however, 63% of the respondents in the survey say that they have experienced the Bible being used in a way that is damaging to mental health, and 64% “have found other spiritual practices outside of church that are helpful for their mental health and wellbeing.”

The report lists some “toxic theology “ situations, including the claim that “suicide is a sin”, as well as “Medication and treatment are the opposite to faith” and “your faith is too weak, otherwise you would be well.”

It also refers to “a lack of providing solutions that aren’t in the Bible. The belief that everything is in ’God’s hands’ and to simply ‘pray away’ a situation is unhelpful when your mental health and circumstances do not change, in spite of praying and reading the Bible.”

The report recommends providing pastoral care to people who suffer from mental health issues and encouraging them to seek help.