Northern Ireland Climate Summit to be held ahead of COP26

The Executive has agreed to hold a 'Climate Summit' ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

COP26, to be held in Glasgow and hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, is an international conference bringing together almost every country on earth with the aim of reaching an agreement on how to tackle climate change.

More than 190 world leaders will be involved in this year's summit, along with negotiators, government representatives and businesses for 12 days of talks.

The Executive's summit will be held in the coming months, following a proposal from Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

She said: “The climate crisis needs our immediate attention and urgent intervention. We cannot sit back and allow this dangerous drift to continue. A radical response is needed from all leaders across the globe to protect our planet and our people.

“This week the United Nations published its IPCC report and its stark findings concluded the climate crisis is code red for humanity."

The UN's landmark IPCC study warned that human activity is changing the climate in unprecedented and occasionally irreversible ways, and will bring about increasingly extreme heatwaves, flooding, droughts and cause a key temperature limit to be broken in just over a decade's time.

Scientists said a looming catastrophe can be avoided if the world acts swiftly.

Ms Mallon added: “While some work is being done, not enough is being done quickly enough. We need to act now. The SDLP isn’t sitting back, we are stepping up. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has a bill before Westminster pressing for radical action and robust targets to address the crisis.

"Today I proposed at the Executive to convene a Climate Summit ahead of COP26. We need a plan and governments around the world need to step up and work together.

“Having received support for my proposal, I will be working to ensure all departments work together so we can use the Climate Summit to develop an action plan to deal with the immediate crisis. We as leaders need to support our society through this time of crisis and we need to make our voices heard at COP26 on the global stage.”

During COP21 in Paris in 2015, all involved countries agreed to work together to limit global warming to below two degrees, with the aim of achieving 1.5 degrees, resulting in the Paris Agreement.

This week's IPCC report said that, under all emissions scenarios predicted by scientists, the 1.5 degree limit will be breached this century unless huge cuts in carbon emissions take place.

The reports authors said the 1.5 degree limit will be reached in all scenarios by 2040, however this will happen even sooner if emissions are not urgently slashed.

IPCC author Professor Malte Meinshausen of the University of Melbourne said: "We will hit one-and-a-half degrees in individual years much earlier. We already hit it in two months during the El Niño (a warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean) in 2016.

"The new report's best estimate is the middle of 2034, but the uncertainty is huge and ranges between now and never."

The scientists behind the study are hopeful that, if global emissions can be cut by half by 2030 and we can reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the rise in temperatures can be stopped or even reversed.