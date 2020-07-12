Northern Ireland collisions leave one man dead and another critical

The PSNI urged anyone with any information on either of the incidents to contact officers on the non-emergency 101 number

One man has died and another is in a critical condition after separate incidents on the roads over the weekend.

The fatal collision happened near Cookstown on Saturday when a Mini Cooper crashed on Lough Fea Road, not far from its junction with Churchtown Road.

The driver died at the scene. His identity has not yet been made public by the authorities.

No other vehicle was involved, police said.

Also on Saturday a man believed to be in his 20s has been left fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run incident on Lisburn's Crumlin Road, near to its junction with Lough Road.

A witness reported seeing the man lying unconscious in the middle of the road.

Police confirmed the man had "serious injuries" and an investigation is ongoing.

They have urged anyone with dash-cam footage in the area between 1.40am and 2.10am to review this and contact them with any information.

Alliance's David Honeyford echoed the appeal, saying the incident was unusual in what is normally a quiet and peaceful area.

"It is quite unbelievable that someone would just leave an individual lying like that on the road," he said.

"That is a fast and dangerous stretch of road at Ballinderry."

The PSNI urged anyone with any information on either of the incidents to contact officers on the non-emergency 101 number.