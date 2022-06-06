Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team to receive £10,000 funding from Belfast City Council

Gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan is one of three NI athletes banned from this year's games

Belfast City Council is set to contribute £10,000 to the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Games.

It comes after three Northern Ireland athletes were banned from the games due to representing Ireland at other tournaments.

Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer were informed last month that they have been excluded from the games in Birmingham, which begin on July 28. The news sparked outrage and calls for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to overturn its decision.

The Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) has made a request to Belfast City Council for a financial contribution to support the costs of bringing the team to the tournament.

Some 72 countries and more than 5,000 athletes are due to take part across 20 sports.

A council briefing paper said: "Northern Ireland has taken part in every occurrence of the Commonwealth Games except 1950, and our success is well known across a range of sports including athletics, boxing and lawn bowls.

"The Commonwealth Games provides the only opportunity for Northern Ireland athletes to compete at the international level in a multi-sport event.

"An assessment of the request has indicated that the request would bring a direct benefit to the inhabitants of Belfast, based on the NICGC’s team selection in which 25 of the 93 member team are from Belfast. This number may increase once final selection has completed."

The council's people and communities committee will be asked to agree to the funding request this week.

Previously, the council has financially supported Belfast athletes and coaches travelling to the games in Manchester in 2002, Melbourne (2006), Delhi (2010), Glasgow (2014) and the Gold Coast in 2018.

Following the news of the three athletes being excluded, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) said the FIG is “out of step with our other member sports”.

“Commonwealth Games NI will continue to support our athletes, and we are determined that they will represent Northern Ireland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We hope to see the FIG reconsider their position," the CGNI said.

Sport NI also released a statement backing the gymnasts and offered their support to try and help overturn the decision.

It said: “The ruling by the International Gymnastics Federation does not respect the unique circumstances or complexity of identity within Northern Ireland, and we fully support the Commonwealth Games NI in its efforts to have this decision overturned.

“We will also be using our relationships with colleagues in Great Britain to ensure the wider sporting community recognises this decision serves the interests of no one.”

All 90 of Stormont's MLAs signed a letter backing the three athletes, while the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has written to the FIG president Morinari Watanabe asking him to reconsider the decision.

“This sets a clear precedent for their participation in the 2022 games,” Mr Lewis said in his letter, pointing out that two of the banned athletes represented NI at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"The federation’s decision not to permit these gymnasts to represent Northern Ireland, as a part of the United Kingdom, appears to frustrate their birthright as people of Northern Ireland to identify themselves and be accepted as British or Irish — or both — as they may choose; and accordingly to hold both British and Irish citizenship.

“It is the UK Government’s firm position that given that these athletes were born in Northern Ireland, they should, consistent with their rights as set out in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, be free to compete both for Ireland and the UK. Forcing these athletes to ‘change their FIG license nationality registration’, as proposed in your press statement on May 27, would be incongruent with these rights.”