Northern Ireland commuters facing more travel misery in latest arctic blast

Yellow warning for ice and snow in place until Thursday as Translink and PSNI warn of disruption

A vehicle is recovered after sliding off road

Commuters are braced for even more travel misery before a yellow warning for ice and snow across Northern Ireland expires.

The Met Office alert will remain in place until lunchtime on Thursday.

The arctic blast has resulted in dozens of school closures over the past three days with most of the problems restricted to the north west.

Translink advised passengers to expect some disruption after bus services in Londonderry, Coleraine, Belfast, Dungannon, Castlewellan, Larne and Antrim were impacted.

Playing with snow on Divis Mountain

However, rail disruption has so far been avoided.

The company shared a picture of the entrance to Sheepbridge Park and Ride in Newry after a vehicle crashed into an overhead barrier causing it to collapse.

Police also issued warnings about driving conditions, which remain hazardous due to freezing temperatures.

On Tuesday an 87-year-old woman was left badly shaken when a gang of youths threw snowballs at a car she was in, smashing the driver side window.

The frightening incident happened at around 7.20pm on Tullyally Road in Drumahoe

Passenger Jean Campbell, who has a heart condition, told BBC Radio Foyle: “We were just sitting in the car and all of a sudden there was just this big bang.

Aerial image of snowfall in west Belfast: Photo Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

“I thought it was my side. It was terrifying.

“I am not good, I am very shaky. I never experienced anything like that.”

The pensioner’s daughter Sharon McAllister, who suspects there were stones in the snowballs, warned there could have been a fatality.

“They don’t realise the danger of what could have happened,” she said.

PSNI Inspector James McLaughlin appealed for information.

“The driver of the vehicle, and the passenger who is aged in her 80s, were going about their business when this occurred,” he said.

“They have been left badly shaken as a result of this reckless incident after which a member of the public stopped to assist.

“We’re urging anyone who saw what happened, who knows who is responsible, or who may have captured this on their dashcam, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 1650 of 17/01/23.”

Mr McLaughlin said similar incidents were reported in Strabane, Newtownstewart, Strathfoyle and Eglinton.

“Throwing snowballs at passing traffic is completely unacceptable, and during this spell of cold weather we’re urging young people to stay away from this type of activity,” he added.

“While it is understandable young people want to enjoy the snow, throwing snowballs at passing cars is dangerous.

“The driver could lose control and end up colliding with another vehicle or a pedestrian.

“What might seem like a bit of fun can have really serious consequences.

“We’d urge young people to really think about the consequences of what they’re doing and for their parents and guardians to have a conversation with them about why this type of activity is so dangerous.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council also warned of possible disruption to its services as a further 2-5cm of snow was predicted to fall over some areas of higher ground, with ice posing a hazard almost everywhere.

Dame Arlene Foster was among those who ventured outside to enjoy the wintry weather.

The former First Minister shared a picture on social media of a rural road covered in snow and lined by ice-capped trees.

“Snowy Fermanagh,” she said.

The picture also featured her pet pooch Max alongside the hashtags “walkies” and “clear head”.

Temperatures will struggle to climb above 4 degrees on Thursday after dipping as low as minus 3 overnight.

Wintry showers should begin to stop during the day with clear skies across most of the region.

“Mainly dry and bright, although a few wintry showers across the north gradually dying out,” the Met Office said.

“Freezing fog will be slow to clear in places.”

It said Friday looks set to be a largely dry and bright day with similar temperatures of 4 degrees.

“Cold weather will gradually move away during the weekend” it added.

Increasing cloud cover will bring a risk of showers over the weekend.

However, there will be no chance of snow as temperatures push into double figures by Sunday when the mercury is expected reach 10 degrees.

It will remain mostly dull with a risk of scattered showers across the region going into Monday and Tuesday.

“The cold spell will come to an end later this week and through the weekend across western areas, where it will turn milder and windier with some rain at times,” the Met Office said.