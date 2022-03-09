Northern Ireland could be set to welcome Ukrainian refugees under new Home Office visa scheme

Refugees sleep at night at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday March 2, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country since the Russian invasion has been increasing on a daily basis. (AP Photo/Marc Sanye)

Northern Ireland could be set to accept Ukrainian refugees in the coming days under a new Home Office visa scheme for those fleeing the country.

Currently, the UK Government is only accepting Ukrainian refugees who already have family living in the UK. However, another visa scheme set to launch will allow people and organisations to sponsor Ukrainians and match them with a family — irrespective of whether they have links to the UK or not.

Read more Ukrainian man working as immigration consultant in Tyrone calls on UK to ease restrictions

Any decisions made by the Home Office in this area would apply to Northern Ireland. This means Stormont could play a role in acting as a go-between to match refugees with those willing to help them.

The Belfast Telegraph has been campaigning for a better response to the refugee crisis.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “The UK should be waiving visas for people fleeing from Ukraine in keeping with the rest of Europe. That is the genuine humanitarian response.

“Nevertheless, we will have to work with the UK system until and unless it evolves. We are still awaiting details on how this would work. In theory, the numbers are unlimited, but in practice the barriers are considerable. As a first step, the Department for Communities could open a portal to collect individual offers of help to provide community sponsorship and accommodation to refugees.”

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said the current system “is placing impossible bureaucratic hurdles in front of Ukrainians and has resulted in an embarrassingly low number of successful applications”.

"We will be pushing for full details of entitlements and how people can practically access them. While individuals and NGOs [nongovernmental organisations] stand ready to assist, it is important that systematic support is available, co-ordinated by government,” she said.

However, Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International NI’s Programme Director, said the proposals “fall far short of what the scale and urgency of the refugee crisis demand”.

"The Home Office now appears to be putting the onus on individuals, charities and businesses to host refugees from Ukraine, rather than delivering on that responsibility as a government. This is another unnecessary obstacle to people who are running for their lives,” he said.

“Instead, the government should urgently fulfil its commitment to allow 200,000 Ukrainian refugees to enter the UK by providing safe routes, such as a temporary visa waiver, as we see elsewhere.”

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann announced he is supporting the launch of a HSC NI Foster Care appeal to find foster homes for young refugees who arrive in Northern Ireland without a parent or carer.

“We can only imagine how traumatic it is for children and young people who arrive in Northern Ireland with no family. It is vital that we increase the numbers of foster carers and supported lodgings hosts available so that we can ensure that the young people in these circumstances get the stability and care they deserve,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Conservative chair of the NI Affairs Committee has said he found reports that the Home Office criticised the Republic of Ireland’s refugee policy as a security risk “despairing”. It was reported that the Home Office has raised concerns over Dublin’s stance, claiming that Ukrainians will be able to travel on to the UK from the Republic without biometric checks because of the common travel area (CTA) — despite visa-free travel in the CTA only applying to UK and Irish citizens.

Responding to the criticism of Dublin’s policy, Simon Hoare MP said: “I found it despairing. Ireland is doing the right thing in the right way and, certainly how the Republic is approaching it chimes with the mood of my constituents and the Commons.”