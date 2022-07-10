Northern Ireland council takes ‘record-breaking’ number of litter and dog fouling offences to court this month

A council in Northern Ireland has successfully taken a “record-breaking” 45 cases of litter and dog fouling offences to court this month in their battle to clean up the streets.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the total fines and associated costs involved against those offenders totalled more than £6,000.

Sittings in the cases took place last week at Armagh and Banbridge Departmental Court and Craigavon Departmental Court, with rulings in favour of the council on 25 cases and adjournments on nine cases to the next sitting.

They said a further 10 cases were withdrawn with the defendants having paid the fixed penalty fine plus costs.

At the Armagh and Banbridge Departmental Court sitting, which took place in Newry on Monday July 4, four offenders received fines of £150 plus £130 costs and £15 offenders levy.

Meanwhile at the Craigavon Departmental Court sitting, which took place on Tuesday July 5, 19 offenders received £100 fines plus costs ranging from £137 to £159 and a further two received fines of £25 plus £137 costs.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “If you receive a Fixed Penalty Notice for a litter or dog fouling offence, do not ignore it thinking it will simply go away.

"Not only do defendants who receive these fines in court end up heftily out of pocket, they also receive a criminal record.

"The consequences of receiving a criminal record are numerous including possibly having to disclose the information on job applications and insurance forms.

“The message is simple, do not drop litter use the bins provided or take your litter home.”