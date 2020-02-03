Northern Ireland court staff strike over salaries and conditions

Court officials are set to go on strike today in parts of Northern Ireland

Members of the union Nipsa who are employed as court clerks and court assistants are set to strike in Laganside, Antrim, Ballymena and Coleraine Courts.

Nipsa general secretary Alison Millar said the action was being taken over Civil Service pay, terms and conditions.

"Members continue to be frustrated that a month after the restoration of the NI Assembly no offer or negotiations have commenced in an attempt to resolve this dispute," she said.

"Nipsa has met with the Finance Minister and raised the issues with all of the main political parties and while there have been words that indicate they wish to resolve the dispute, the words have not been followed up with action. This is in direct comparison to the health workers dispute which, within four days of the restoration of the NI Assembly, intensive negotiations were in place."

Ms Millar said it was "regrettable that our members have been forced into this position".