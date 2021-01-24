Northern Ireland Covid cases surpass 100,000 as another 14 people die

14 deaths and 433 new cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland has surpassed 100,000. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

A further 14 deaths and 433 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health reported 13 people died within the current 24 hour reporting period with one occurring previously.

It brings the death toll to 1,730. There are 796 people in hospital with the virus, including 74 who are in intensive care units. 54 patients are on ventilators.

To date, 100,319 people have tested positive for the virus here.

There are currently 129 care home outbreaks and hospital occupancy is at 88%.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that cancer patients will be offered surgery at any hospital in Northern Ireland in a bid to save lives.

Hundreds of red-flag operations have been cancelled since the start of the year and an unknown number of people are still waiting for a first date for surgery. However, health bosses are taking a regional approach to cancer surgery by allocating slots, when they become available, to those most at risk from their cancer.

While it may mean patients having to travel further for their operation, it is hoped it will reduce the wait for the sickest people.

Leading local health officials have warned that vital cancer surgery will only increase once the coronavirus pandemic is finally brought under control.

Elsewhere Sinn Fein's health spokesperson Colm Gildernew is calling on the Health Minister Robin Swann to urgently put in place practical and psychological support for health workers.

Mr Gildernew said: “Our health workers are now in the midst of the greatest pressures they have faced since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They are exhausted and traumatised but they continue to persevere to protect the public from the virus and keep the HSC from collapse.

“They must be properly supported to do this, now.

“I understand that psychological support available to health workers at the start of the pandemic has been reduced at a time when they need that psychological support most, as ICU attendances are surging.

“Staff have been re-deployed to hospitals considerable distances from their homes to deliver services at the frontline of this pandemic.

“The department needs to deliver, not consider, hotel accommodation and taxi transport for health workers travelling large distances.

“While nurses and HSC workers can’t be created overnight the necessary supports to allow health workers to do their vital work in the middle of the crisis can be.”