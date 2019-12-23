Northern Ireland customer claims Amazon tried to charge £10k delivery for £4.99 item in time for Christmas

Danielle Long was asked to pay £10,000 for delivery

A shopper from Carrickfergus was left stunned after claiming Amazon attempted to charge her almost £10,000 to receive a delivery to Northern Ireland before Christmas.

Danielle Long chose an item on December 20 which she wanted to receive before December 25.

It was a Nifogo Bedside Pocket, which holds books, tablets and phones and clips on to your bed or sofa and costs £4.99

The item measures just 29 x 22.5 x 3.2 cm.

She was asked by the online retailer to choose a delivery option, with express delivery being charged at £9,999 - and an expected arrival date of between December 24 and 28.

To receive the parcel by December 27, Ms Long was asked to pay between £8,888 and £9,999 for one or two-day delivery.

After selecting her delivery option, her total order came to £10,003.99 - just under £5 was charged for the item itself.

Posting on Facebook, the World of Wonder worker said: "That's a tough one.

"I wish it was a joke, really wanted it before Christmas."

Standard delivery for the item is charged at £2.99, meaning the delivery won't arrive until January 11 at the earliest - and might be delayed until January 21.

Friends reacted in disbelief with Amy Warner saying "surely not?"

Friend Abygail Grundie asked: 'Did you get it sorted?'

Ms Long replied: "Yeah, I paid £2.99 and I’ll wait until January."

The bedside pocket

A spokesperson from Amazon said they are looking into the matter.

"All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and instances of potential non-compliance will be investigated, with sellers subject to action including potential removal of their account," said the spokesperson.