Northern Ireland customers affected by blank Burger King email sent around the world

If you have received an email from fast food giant Burger King thanking you for an order you didn’t make, you are not the only one as the strange incident has affected other people around the world.

Reports on social media suggest tens of thousands of customers have been emailed with the blank order receipt and some users here are also saying they have received the message.

The blank email simply says “thanks for ordering from Burger King”, before going on to say the mysterious order “will be ready to be picked up at Burger King” but does not say a particular store.

The order information also fails to display any price and it is not clear whether this is simply a mistake by the Whopper restaurant or the result of a technical issue.

While the email does not ask for any personal information or payment, users have been advised to delete and remove the message if they receive it.

Users across social media were quick to question what was going on and an assortment of jokes and memes also popped up on the online platforms.

Ben on Twitter wrote: Very random email from @BurgerKing this morning at 5am, no item, no order number, no price and most importantly of all... I was fast asleep so didn’t order anything.”

Another added: “I am a victim of the blank Burger King receipt email.”

Journalist Tom Warren added: “We all stand united by a blank Burger King email receipt.”

A spokesperson for Burger King said: “We are aware of the issue, which was the result of an internal processing error.”