Northern Ireland distiller dies after falling ill at premises

One of Northern Ireland’s most famous distilleries has expressed sadness after a key member of staff died after falling ill on the premises.

Distiller Greg McClelland from Carrickfergus died on Tuesday, after falling ill on the premises of Echinville Distillery.

It’s understood he collapsed at the distillery on Gransha Road in Kircubbin on Tuesday evening and subsequently died at Ulster Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

As a mark of respect, the distillery shop, café and walking trails are to remain closed until January 26.

Expressing their sadness and condolences to his wife Cheree, daughter Nadine, parents, brother and family and friends, the team at Echlinville said in a Twitter post: “An experienced and distinguished distiller, Greg was a valued and respected member of the Echlinville family. He will be sadly missed by all of us at the distillery and by all those who were fortunate enough know him.

“We will miss his kind smile, his friendly nature, his words of wisdom, his enthusiasm and attention to detail in everything he was involved in.

“We will raise a glass in your honour today, Greg. The angels have taken more than their fair share this time. You will always have a place in the hearts of everyone here at Echlinville. May you rest in peace.”

According to Funeral Times, a service of thanksgiving for Mr McClelland’s life will be held in S&J Irvine's Funeral Home in Carrickfergus on Wednesday at 2pm.

As well as creating its own whiskey, Echlinville carries out contract distilling for companies like Jawbox Gin.

The family-owned distillery took home seven trophies at the Irish Whiskey Awards in November, attended by Mr McClelland.

Five awards went to the company’s Dunville’s Irish Whiskey brand, with awards also going to its Old Comber Whiskey and Bán Poitín.

Echlinville Distillery revived the Dunville’s name around a decade ago. The whiskey was originally made at the Royal Irish Distilleries on Grosvenor Road in Belfast but closed down in 1936.