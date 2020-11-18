Northern Ireland domestic abuse bill 'much needed and overdue'

The Domestic Violence and Family Proceedings Bill was debated in the Assembly until the early hours of Wednesday morning. Stock image posed by models. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A landmark bill to strengthen Northern Ireland’s domestic abuse legislation has been hailed as “much needed and long overdue”.

The Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill was debated by MLAs into the early hours of Wednesday.

A proposal to amend access to legal aid for some victims of domestic abuse passed after a vote.

Justice Minister Naomi Long had argued the bill was not the “correct vehicle” to address the issue.

During the bill’s consideration stage on Tuesday, Green Party MLA Rachel Woods put forward the amendment, which passed by 44 votes to seven - 25 Sinn Fein MLAs abstained.

It would effectively widen access to legal aid for victims and survivors in child contact cases.

Mrs Long said while she believed the proposal was “well intentioned”, she could not support it as part of the Domestic Abuse bill and feared it would not provide the protection Ms Woods believed it would.

“By acting in haste, we will lose the opportunity for stronger proposals whose impact we better understand,” she told the Assembly.

“It flies in face of every other department - money will need to be taken to cost this, meaning we could be introducing uncosted and uncapped demand.

“I cannot, in good conscience, as a member of the executive, stand over it.”

She said she was in favour of legal aid reform but that the proposal needed detailed drafting and consultation.

The bill means domestic abuse offences here will no longer be limited to physically violent behaviour and makes coercive control an offence in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Convictions for the most serious domestic abuse offences will carry a penalty of up to 14 years in jail.

It also includes provisions for the effect that domestic abuse can have on children, with enhanced sentences possible in some cases.

A previous incarnation of the legislation stalled when Stormont’s power-sharing institutions collapsed in 2017.

In a statement Ms Woods said victims and survivors of domestic abuse have “always been front and centre of my mind when working on this bill”.

“This legislation is much needed and long overdue. Domestic abuse has always had an insidious effect on society but incident rates have escalated during the pandemic,” explained the MLA.

“However, today we are a step closer to the aim of having new domestic abuse legislation in place by the end of this year.

“The legislation must be as effective as it can possibly be and we’ve had an opportunity to adopt best practice from other jurisdictions.”

She continued: “I’m pleased that my amendments on widening access to justice and the child aggravator clauses were accepted by the Assembly.

“The Justice Committee has worked well across party lines for many months to scrutinise the bill and I am pleased all committee amendments were passed by the Assembly.”

The MLA added: “Getting vital piece of legislation like this one through the Assembly is the very thing we were elected to do and our work continues until the Domestic Abuse bill on the statute books.”

MLAs also backed a number of other amendments to the bill, including one by DUP chair of Stormont’s Justice Committee, Paul Givan, which requires the Department of Justice to introduce new protection orders within 24 months.

Mrs Long had also opposed it as she said her department was already planning to do this through a separate piece of legislation, and warned against putting tight timeframes on officials.

Mr Givan said the legislation was more important than ever due to a rise in reports of domestic abuse incidents to police during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sinn Fein’s Linda Dillon, deputy chair of the committee, said while the bill was not perfect it was also about protecting children “who not only witness abuse but who are impacted without even knowing that they are impacted”.

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley said the current legislation was outdated and needed to progress quickly to reflect the fact that “domestic abuse is not limited to physical violence”.