Northern Ireland drag queen Blu Hydrangea to host new BBC show as broadcaster announces local commissions

Two new Northern Ireland produced commissions have been announced by the BBC on Thursday, including one hosted by the drag queen Blu Hydrangea.

The programme announcements came as part of the renewal of a partnership between the BBC and the organisation Northern Ireland Screen.

One of the shows - Stitch, Please! - will be a new factual entertainment series shown on BBC Three and hosted by the well known drag queen and social media star Blu Hydrangea, who featured in series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The show, hosted by the Northern Ireland star, will follow two contributors each week as they compete to create a different outfit inspired by iconic designs from the world of fashion, film, television and cosplay.

The other commission will be a BBC Four show called – Her Name is Ottilie – a collaboration between BBC Arts and BBC Northern Ireland telling the story of Ottilie Paterson, a young singer from comber who found inspiration in the music of Black America and became known as the godmother of British blues.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Northern Ireland screen Chairwoman Rotha Johnston

The show will feature jazz singer Dana Masters, as she goes on a journey to discover Ottilie’s forgotten story and to reclaim her place in the annals of popular music.

BBC NI and Northern Ireland Screen are also co-investing in an 8-10 part observational documentary series for BBC Two which will increase representation on the channel across the UK – although no further details on this production have been released.

Commenting on the continued partnership with Northern Ireland Screen, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “The BBC is incredibly proud of our work in Northern Ireland and our partnership with Northern Ireland Screen.

“What has been achieved since the beginning of this partnership has been incredible and the new agreement takes it even further, allowing us to make more content, support more jobs and investment in Northern Ireland and develop and nurture new talent.”