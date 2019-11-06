Northern Ireland drunk driver caught again week after driving ban

He was found to be four times over the legal limit

A drunk driver in Northern Ireland has been caught four times over the limit - less than a week after he was banned from driving for the same offence.

The driver was first stopped by police in Magherafelt just over a week ago between Clady and Portglenone.

Police said he was four times over the limit and "was barely able to stand". His case was fast-tracked through the courts and he was banned from driving for four years and fined hundreds of pounds.

In a post on Facebook, a PSNI Magherafelt spokesperson said: "This afternoon (Tuesday) we were about to post the outcome of the court case but before we had the chance we caught him again."

They posted a picture of the car with an empty three-litre bottle of cider on its roof and another full bottle behind the rear wheel.

He was once again found to be four times over the legal limit, in addition to having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

"As you all know we watch disqualified drivers, you guys are also becoming excellent at providing the info about disqualified drivers on the move as well," the spokesperson added.

"Keep it coming, great teamwork means we are able to get selfish individuals like this off the roads promptly.

"So you keep sending the info and we'll keep hunting and arresting these individuals. It seems it's going to take a prison cell for some to get the message."