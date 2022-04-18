Northern Ireland Easter weather: Cloud and rain remain – but bright spells will bring some sunshine to holiday week

Rain will be scattered on Friday before settling in across the country as Easter weekend progresses.

The Easter week is to remain cloudy and rainy for most across Northern Ireland, but it’s not all bad news with some brighter spells to get out and enjoy time off with family.

While many will be hoping for an Easter Sunday afternoon walk to burn off one too many chocolate eggs, sadly the day is set to remain cloudy, cool and with some heavier outbreaks of rain extending west across the province.

A Met Office spokesperson explained things are set to remain wet until the early evening, when the rain will gradually ease with some lighter periods particularly across Down and parts of Antrim.

It will generally feel cooler under the cloud with light southerly winds and a maximum temperature of around 13 C.

For the evening, it is to remain cloudy but drier, with some clear periods developing. It will stay cool in the evening and some fresh winds mean a maximum overnight temperature of around 5 C.

However, for those heading to the scenic north coast or spending some time with the kids in a local park, the good news according to the Met Office is that the bank holiday Monday is likely to bring a brighter day, as long as you manage to avoid any of the scattered showers expected to break out across the course of the afternoon.

The day starts off dry and windy, with some sunny spells and in the afternoon, a few patches of cloud will develop, along with a few scattered, blustery showers.

In between the showers though it will be pleasant enough to get outside, with light southwesterly winds and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Things continue to dry up into the evening, however it is expected to turn increasingly cloudy.

Tuesday looks set to be a mostly cloudy day with spells of rain, some of it falling heavy at times. It will turn brighter later on in the day and it will also feel less breezy and a maximum temperature of around 11C.

It’s a similar theme throughout the rest of the week, as Wednesday is expected to be a dull and cloudy day with spells of rain spreading eastwards during the afternoon.

Thursday will start cloudy with the chance of a few spots of rain, but sunshine is forecast to develop later in the day.