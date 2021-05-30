Northern Ireland enjoys balmy bank holiday weekend with spell of dry weather ahead

It’s been a long time coming, but sun-seekers in Northern Ireland finally have something to shout about as the country basks in sunshine and warm weather.

The unsettled spell of weather that dominated much of May has been replaced by pleasant summer temperatures and clear skies, just in time for the reopening of hospitality and the bank-holiday weekend.

Thousands flocked to beaches and parks across Northern Ireland on Saturday, with the north coast and Newcastle in Co Down particular hotspots.

While indoor hospitality may have recently reopened in Northern Ireland, it was the outdoor areas of cafes and bars that have been most in demand with the ideal conditions.

Sunday is another scorcher, with the Met Office forecasting significant sunshine across Northern Ireland during the day and temperatures reaching a high of around 21 C and falling no lower than 12 C.

Even as of midday on Sunday, there are significant levels of traffic heading into Portstewart, with queues to the Causeway Coast beach a sign of people flocking to enjoy the sun.

Making a note of the crowds, the PSNI issued an appeal for the public to follow Covid-19 guidelines: “If you are making the most of the bank holiday weekend please remember to take steps to stay safe in shared spaces,” they said.

“Maintain a safe social distance, respect those around you and wear a face covering when required.”

Bank-holiday Monday itself will continue the theme with the Met Office saying all parts of Northern Ireland will have “dry, bright and warm” weather, according to forecasters.

A brisk southeasterly wind along the east coast will add a little bit of a chill, but temperatures are still widely expected to reach around 22 C.

While forecasters can’t predict whether these warmer conditions are a sign of things to come this summer as Northern Ireland emerges from Covid-19 lockdown, the good news is that things will stay relatively settled for the next few days at least.

Tuesday will maintain the warm temperatures, with a high of around 20 C expected. There will still be some sun to enjoy, but it is likely to be between increasing cloud, according to the Met Office.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs of 19 C, with the daytime becoming increasingly cloudy. It will be a largely dry day though, with only a small chance of isolated showers.

Towards the end of the week, temperatures will drop away slightly and there is a greater chance of some more unsettled conditions and cloud. However, things look set to improve again by the weekend, with warmer temperatures and some more sun returning to the forecast.