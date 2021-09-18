Northern Ireland Executive to discuss easing Covid testing rules for travellers next week

From October 4, there will be a single, reduced "red list" of destinations

The Executive will discuss the easing of rigorous pre-departure and post-arrival testing rules for vaccinated Northern Ireland travellers next week.

The Department of Health today confirmed the traffic light system for international travel will be scrapped and replaced by a simplified version - in line with moves by other UK regions.

From October 4, there will be a single, reduced "red list" of destinations from where passengers arriving here will be required to quarantine.

A Department of Health statement said: “From Monday 4 October the traffic light system will be removed with the merger of the green and amber lists, leaving a single red list.

“Travel requirements for arrivals from the rest of the world will be determined by a traveller's vaccination status rather than the country they are travelling from.

“Going forward countries will be classified as red or non-red.”

It follows major changes to travel policy announced by the UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday.

In England, people who are fully vaccinated will also no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations.

And from the end of October, they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

In contrast, unvaccinated passengers from non-red list countries will have to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on days two and eight after returning.

However, in Northern Ireland, ministers are yet to decide whether to follow this move.

The Department of Health said: “Proposed changes to pre-departure and post-arrival testing for travellers are under consideration and will be discussed by Executive Ministers next week.”

The Welsh Government is considering following the UK Government's guidance, but Scotland has said it will not be removing the requirement for testing at this stage.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government "has concerns that the UK Government's proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test for some travellers will weaken our ability to protect the public health of Scotland's communities".

Northern Ireland’s health department has also confirmed it will follow other moves announced by Mr Shapps.

Travellers who have a valid vaccination certificate from 17 additional countries and territories - including Japan and Singapore - will be treated as if they had been jabbed in the UK.

In the meantime, eight countries - including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives - are being removed from the red list with effect form 4am on Wednesday.

Travellers from Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya will also no longer be required to hotel quarantine from that date.

The changes - following intense pressure from the travel industry after another summer severely hit by the Covid rules - are designed to kick in time for the October half-term break.

Mr Shapps said the measures were intended to strike the "right balance", simplifying the system while managing the public health risk "as No.1 priority".

"Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system - one with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry," he said.

"Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than eight in 10 adults fully vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape."

The holiday industry has welcomed the government’s moves.

Alan French, chief executive of travel firm Thomas Cook, said October half-term bookings were up 200% compared to August and he expected this figure to increase as a result of the changed system.

"Based on our bookings already today, I would expect this weekend to be the biggest of the year so far as people take advantage of the great deals on offer, the new easier rules on testing and the simplified system for international travel," he said.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of holiday company TUI UK, said he had already seen "an uptick in bookings for Turkey in October" and expected a boost in customer confidence with the new rules.

Online travel agency Skyscanner said it saw a 133% spike in traffic in the 30 minutes following Mr Shapps's announcement, while there had been "huge increases" in searches for destinations such as Turkey and the Maldives in anticipation of Friday's news.

But Labour has raised concerns over how the monitoring for coronavirus variants will continue amid the plans to scrap PCR test requirements.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: "PCR tests play a crucial role in identifying variants of concern and ministers must now set out in detail exactly how they will continue this surveillance - including whether they plan to increase sequencing of tests - to ensure we do not see a repeat of the failings that allowed the Delta variant to spread rapidly through the country."