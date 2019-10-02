Northern Ireland faces Hurricane Lorenzo weather warning for wind and heavy rain

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland

A weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo approaches.

The hurricane is currently southwest of the Azores islands in Portugal, where it is carrying winds of up to 105mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in effect for Northern Ireland from 3pm to 10pm on Thursday, with gusts of up to 60mph.

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely, while short term power cuts are possible.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday.

"Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the UK through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.

“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area.”