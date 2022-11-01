Northern Ireland facing yellow warning for wind on Wednesday after day of flooding chaos
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which will be in force from 7am on Wednesday until 6pm.
A spell of very strong winds will affect Irish Sea coastal areas in Co Antrim and Co Down in particular.
Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected, especially in exposed coastal locations, with some sudden strong gusts of wind possible at times.
It comes after some parts of the province were struck by a deluge of rain on Monday which left travel chaos for many during the evening commute.
Particularly badly affected was parts of Belfast, with part of the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road closed for a time due to major flooding.
The junction at Cregagh Road in south Belfast was also impacted after become impassable with lanes heading to Forestside closed off.
Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood took to Twitter to warn of flooding in a number of areas in Lagan Valley.
She told the Belfast Telegraph: "People are just worried about losing their homes and businesses.
"We need something in place because the places that are flooding have flooded before, so we know we need to invest in the infrastructure."