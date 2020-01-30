Northern Ireland family face wait to find out how newlywed died in Las Vegas

Gary and Grace Love in Las Vegas following their dream wedding

The father of a man who died after his wedding in Las Vegas has told of their ongoing agony as they face a devastating wait to determine the cause of his death.

Shortly after this joyful photograph of an elated Gary and Grace Love was taken following their dream wedding, the 33-year-old Waringstown man was dead.

Beautician Grace couldn't wake her husband in their hotel room in Nevada just 48 hours after they were married on Friday, January 17.

And it was only this week that the coroner for Clark County, Nevada, in Las Vegas finally released Mr Love's body 11 days after his death.

But the agony for Grace and rest of Mr Love's family isn't over.

For they've been told it could be up to 12 weeks before the cause of his death is revealed.

Nicole Charlton from the coroner's office told the Belfast Telegraph the cause of death was "still pending".

A distraught Mrs Love has flown back home to Northern Ireland to await the return of her husband's body.

She's been too upset to talk about the tragedy, but shared a picture with the Belfast Telegraph of her husband on their wedding day.

Funeral director Ian Milne, who has businesses in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge, has been liaising with an undertaker in Las Vegas to have Mr Love's body repatriated.

"I am trying to bring him home as soon as possible for his family to have his funeral. It's a dreadful time for them all," said Mr Milne, whose firm have specialised in bringing bodies back from overseas locations in the past.

Mr Love died the day after watching Dubliner Conor McGregor win his UFC fight in Las Vegas against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Mr Love and his wife were photographed by friends in the crowd at the T Mobile Arena in Vegas where the McGregor fight took place on the night after their wedding.

It's understood that on the Sunday after returning to their room following a meal, Mrs Love wasn't able to wake her husband.

She called the emergency services and they pronounced Mr Love dead.

Mr and Mrs Love have two young children, Molly and Pippa, who are under the age of four. Mr Love has a 13-year-old daughter Bethany from a previous relationship.

His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from the Killicomaine area of Portadown, had gone to Las Vegas with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love but the family have now returned to Northern Ireland.

Mr Love's father Malcolm said they had been informed on Tuesday that the coroner in Las Vegas had signed the paperwork for Mr Love's body to be released.

He added: "However, we have also been told that it could be 12 weeks before we are informed about the cause of his death. Until we get the results back from the coroner we just won't know what happened.

"Obviously the delay is making a difficult situation even worse but all we want is to get Gary's body home and lay him to rest."

There is speculation that a family member may have to sign official documents on a future date in Las Vegas.

And Mr Love's father said he would fly to the States if that proved necessary.

"We wouldn't put poor Grace through any more heartache," he said, adding that preliminary plans were in place to hold his son's funeral service in a church in Portadown after his body is flown home.

Gary Love had until recently run a shop on Belfast's Newtownards Road and he had moved to a house in the more rural Waringstown to give his family "a better life".

Friends said Mr Love lived for his family and their two pet Alsatian dogs.

A friend who was with Mr Love in Las Vegas described him as being "like my big brother".