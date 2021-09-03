Northern Ireland fans outraged as FIFA Twitter blunder forget 1980s World Cup heroics

Northern Ireland fans were left confused and outraged after a tweet posted by the official FIFA World Cup Twitter account overlooked the team’s 1982 and 1986 World Cup appearances.

Following the international side’s emphatic 4-1 win over Lithuania, the account said Ian Baraclough’s side were on course to reach their first World Cup since 1958.

Northern Ireland’s last appearance at a World Cup finals was back in 1986 when Billy Bingham led the side to the tournament in Mexico.

Bingham was also in charge when Northern Ireland played at the finals four years previous in Spain 1982 - the year they famously beat the hosts in Valencia.

Following the Lithuania win, FIFA World Cup tweeted: "A superb performance revives @NorthernIreland 's chances of reaching a 1st #WorldCup since 1958. Goals from Daniel Ballard, Conor Washington, Shayne Lavery and Paddy McNair secure a 4-1 #WCQ win in Lithuania."

FIFA deleted tweet after fans' backlash.

Fans were quick to point out the error.

One fan simply said: “delete this you eejits” and another said: “What are you talking about? Do the 1982 and 1986 World Cups not count... Come on... Sort it out! #GAWA”.

Another said: "Seriously!! You don’t even know your own history!!" and: "Come on, you must remember 82 surely. Beat the host country, Norman Whiteside youngest ever player. I mean it is your competition after all!!"

The tweet was later deleted. FIFA has been approached for comment.